3 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 7 and returned three Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

MATTHEW S. JOSEPH, 33, Salyersville, Kentucky, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

KEASHA R. WHITT, 32, Salyersville, Kentucky, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

BELINDA J. CANTRELL, 58, Salyersville, Kentucky, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Indictments.jpg