Patrol’s Trooper Landrum promoted to Sergeant at the Jackson Post

COLUMBUS – On January 16, Trooper Russell L. Landrum was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Sergeant Landrum will transfer from his current assignment at the Gallipolis Post to serve as an assistant post commander at the Jackson Post.

Sergeant Landrum began his state career in February 2009 with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction as a correction officer at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. He began training as a member of the 158th Academy Class in March 2015. He earned his commission in September of that year and has been assigned to the Gallipolis Post throughout his career. In 2017, he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year. In 2019, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times.

Sergeant Landrum earned a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology from Franklin University in 2014.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion, and unbiased professionalism.