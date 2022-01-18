SOMC employees give back through Make a Difference Campaign

PORTSMOUTH — Each year, SOMC employees have the opportunity to donate to local charities through a year-long pledge known as the Make a Difference campaign. In October of 2021, more than 700 employees selected the following charities and pledged nearly $100,000.

Steven Hunter Hope Fund. The Steven Hunter Hope Fund was established in memory of Steven A. Hunter. The goal of the fund is to provide services and goods to the children of the Portsmouth City School District.

· Homeless Shelter. The mission of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter is to provide a safe, transitional environment for an individual or family. They also offer services to help these individuals achieve success in finding and sustaining permanent housing.

· Southern Ohio Task Force on Domestic Violence. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency provides domestic violence victims and their families a hotline, temporary shelter, clothing, food and so much more.

· Salvation Army. The Salvation Army helps people of the community who are in need and preach the Gospel through food pantries, alcohol and drug rehab, veteran services, job training and so much more.

· Sierra’s Haven. Compromised of a group of volunteers, these individuals work to find safe and loving homes for adoptable pets. They also treat and spay/neuter animals in need and work to find them their forever homes.

· SOMC Development Foundation Funds. This includes funds such as the Breast Cancer Compassion Fund, Hospice Caritas Fund, Pediatric Fund, Nursery Bereavement Fund and many more. The goal of the Development Foundation was established to make a difference by identifying the community’s healthcare and wellness needs while bridging the gap between those needs and the cost of the solutions.

“The recent employee giving campaign shows that SOMC employees are fervent supporters of giving back to our community,” said Angela Wells-Coburn, SOMC Administrative Director of Community Relations and Development. “Our staff is engaged in many ways through hard

work, kindness and philanthropy. The agencies the staff chose to support will benefit from this kindness throughout 2022.”

2021 was a difficult year, but the employees of SOMC were still dedicated to giving back. A special thank you to these employees and all of the hardworking charitable organizations in the community.

To learn more about the SOMC Development Foundation, its funds or ways to give, please visit https://www.somc.org/development/.