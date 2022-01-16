Teaching & Learning Center helping Shawnee State faculty succeed

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Teaching & Learning Center (TLC) focuses on providing support for university faculty to achieve their goals and enhance their professional development. Located in the Clark Memorial Library on campus, Christina Baker serves as the program’s director.

“The overall goal in the center is to be able to support professors with what they need to be able to better connect with students within their classes,” Baker said.

Baker, a 2012 alumna of SSU, develops program and supportive content for faculty members on campus, while working closely with Associate Provost Dr. Christine Raber to learn more about faculty needs. While the TLC focuses on providing faculty members with advanced and effective teaching skills, it also helps current students develop their own skillsets as well.

“For students who want to learn how to teach, I give assistance to them as well with provide them with the best technology used at the moment,” said Baker, noting how this topic has become more relevant among virtual learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

SSU’s TLC offers opportunities for professors and students to receive resources to help them expand their abilities and skills for career success. These opportunities are able to be delivered online as well as in person.

“We are currently heavily focused on the J1 program that is used for advising, course registering, and faculty resources,” Baker said.

Hoping to expand hours to the department in the future, Baker is also looking to create more partnerships with other academic departments on campus.

“I really would like to collaborate more with the Education Department in the future, since with any degree offered you have the opportunity to pursue teaching in that degree,” she said.

The Shawnee State University Teaching & Learning Center recently relocated to the main floor of the Clark Memorial Library in room 229. Faculty and students can find resources online by visiting www.shawnee.edu/tlc. For more information about the Teaching & Learning Center, contact Christina Baker at (740) 351-3739 or cbaker@shawnee.edu.

