Atomic Credit Union donates to Pride Athletics

GREENUP KY. — Anna McCreary, Wheelersburg Assistant Branch Manager, presented a $125 check on behalf of Atomic Credit Union to Pride Athletics.

Pride Athletics is a local cheer group that competes at the National and World levels. They have won six national titles and two world titles.

Atomic Credit Union is a Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Credit Union. The credit union serves over 60,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, you have 24/7 access to your account through the Mobile App and Digital Banking. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity Lender