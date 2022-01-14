Feeling God’s love

Rejoice today if you’re a child of God. Let all creation know the blessings that come from our Lord. He is the alpha and omega the beginning and the end. He not only will be with you during the good times, but He will also be with you in the times of trials and tribulation. You see our God works the night shift. His love never ceases; in fact, I have four facts concerning God’s love that I want to share with you today.

First, God loves you. Think about it: God… loves… you! He loves you more than anyone else could ever love you. Many people are looking for love in all the wrong places and yet the God who is true love is seeking you with a love that knows no boundary.

Second, God’s love for you is eternal. It is not for a second, an hour, or a day but His loving you today means that He will be loving you tomorrow. Jeremiah 31:3 says, “God loves you with an everlasting love.” Time cannot erase it, man cannot diminish it, and nothing can stop it.

Third, God’s love for you is unconditional. This concept is hard to completely understand at times because of how conditional human love can be. Sometimes human love is dependent on how we feel about someone at a point in time. Many times, human love is dependent upon someone loving us in return, but God’s love is not that way, His love is unconditional. Nothing you do or don’t do can alter it because God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that we might have life eternal!

Lastly, God’s love is incomprehensible! It’s immeasurable. God’s love is wonderful but what is most wonderful about God’s love is that in spite of your sin, and failures, He still reached down and showed us His love by sending His Son to die in our place. Since we have this great love bestowed upon us don’t you think it is about time that we share what we have?

