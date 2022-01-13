Seven students inducted into Clay’s National Honor Society.

PORTSMOUTH — Clay High School held its National Honor Society Induction on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the high school cafetorium. Seven new students were inducted into Clay’s National Honor Society.

The new members inducted were Owen Adkins-Plumlee, son of Marvin and Amy Plumlee of Portsmouth; Amadea Everman, daughter of DJ and Heather Everman of Portsmouth; Madison S. Jackson, daughter of Jeffrey Jackson and Jennifer Colegrove of New Boston; Allyssa Maynard, daughter of Stephanie Maynard of Portsmouth and the late David Adkins of Franklin Furnace; Abigail Scott, daughter of John and Michelle Scott of Lucasville; Mallory Swords, daughter of Tracy and Zachary Swords of West Portsmouth; and Adrienne Whitley, daughter of Laura Whitley and the late Bryan Whitley of Rosemount. These seven new members joined Gavin Cayton, Mitchell King, Preslee Lutz, Kyleigh Oliver, and Kailey Ware as current Clay NHS members.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was Mr. Michael Thacker, a 2006 Clay graduate. He is the Director of Government Contracts at the Portsmouth Flour-BWXT facility in Piketon. Members of the chapter are selected based on the criteria of character, leadership, scholarship, and service; and members must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and meet the other chapter requirements to be considered. Members are involved in many activities and service projects throughout the year. The advisers for the Clay National Honor Society are Mrs. Lisa Phillips and Mr. Mark Rose.

