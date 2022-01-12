Bloom-Vernon High School Homecoming slated for Jan. 14

SOUTH WEBSTER — Garden of Memories has been chosen as the theme for the 2021-2022 South Webster Homecoming. The event will take place on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Due to a game postponement, the basketball game against West will not be played Friday. Homecoming festivities will continue with festivities kicking off at 6:30 p.m. at the high school. Friends, family and community members are encouraged to attend the Homecoming Ceremony that will take place at 7 p.m.

Once the ceremony has been completed, the high school gym will be cleared and the homecoming dance will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. All Bloom-Vernon High School students are welcome to attend. Students wishing to bring a guest who does not attend the high school will need to approve that guest.

The ceremony will feature Kylie Lore, daughter of Tommy and Angela Lore, as Homecoming Queen. Miss Lore will be escorted by Brady Blizzard, son of Nathan and Hope Blizzard and Trae Zimmerman, son of Brandi Zimmerman and the late Shanen Zimmerman.

Senior Attendant, Graci Claxon, daughter of Corey and Darcee Claxon, will be escorted by Cam Carpenter, son of Stephen and Lori Carpenter.

This year’s Junior Attendant, Chloe Wright, daughter of Randy and Cathy Wright, will be escorted by Connor Bender, son of Cody and Danielle Bender.

The Sophomore Attendant is Maryn Smith, daughter of Chad and Natasha Smith, will be escorted by Brock Campbell, son of Heath and Brandy Campbell.

The Freshman Class selected Lauren Kaltenbach, daughter of Jeremy and Sarah Kaltenbach, to be Freshman Attendant. She will be escorted by Tristan Belford, son of Joe and Kristy Belford.

Serving as Flower Girl will be Kyler Ruth, first grader at Bloom-Vernon Elementary and daughter of Nathan and Kristian Ruth. Serving as Crown Bearer will be Kingston McClintic, also a first grader at BVE, and son of Adam and Tiffanie McClintic.

Renaissance will sponsor the Homecoming Dance for students and approved guests and will conclude at 11 p.m.

Ms. Lisa Phipps will serve as Homecoming Coordinator with assistance from Tracy Collins and Kate Claxon.

Sophomore — Maryn Smith https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_0235-141.jpg Sophomore — Maryn Smith Junior Attendant — Chloe Wright https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_0227-133.jpg Junior Attendant — Chloe Wright Queen — Kylie Lore https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_0148.jpg Queen — Kylie Lore Senior Attendant — Graci Claxon https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_0238-144.jpg Senior Attendant — Graci Claxon Flower Girl — Kyler Ruth https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_image0.jpeg Flower Girl — Kyler Ruth Freshman Attendant – Lauren Kaltenbach https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_0152a.jpg Freshman Attendant – Lauren Kaltenbach Crown Bearer — Kingston McClintic https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_3801.jpeg Crown Bearer — Kingston McClintic

Basketball game postponed, homecoming festivities to continue