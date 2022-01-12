Valley High School Homecoming slated for Jan. 14

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians will be celebrating their 2022 Sweetheart Homecoming on Friday, January 14 prior to the tipoff of the varsity game. The Indians will be hosting the Northwest Mohawks.

This year’s Homecoming Queen is Ella Rogers. Ella is the daughter of David and Vonda Rogers. Ella is a 4 year member of the Valley High School Varsity Cheerleading team. She will be escorted by Bryce Stuart, son of David and Andrea Stuart and Tucker Merritt, son of Ralph and Joyce Merritt.

The First Senior Attendant is McKenna Dunham. McKenna is the daughter of Jason and Jodi Dunham. She will be escorted by Jacob Keller, son of Joe and Kay Keller.

The Second Senior Attendant is Rylee Johnson. Rylee is the daughter of Chuck and Joni Johnson. She will be escorted by Hunter Edwards, son of Jodi Brown and Danny and Tess Edwards.

Junior Attendant is Savannah Easter. Savannah is the daughter of Samantha Jones and Loren Easter. She will be escorted by Christopher Queen, son of Guy and Beth Queen.

Sophomore Attendant is Aralyn Lore. Aralyn is the daughter of Chad and Jen Lore and Brice and Jennifer Kearns. She will be escorted by Levi Stewart, son of Jill Gullett and Chris Stewart.

Freshman Attendant is Mattie Smith. Mattie is the daughter of Matt and Dottie Smith. She will be escorted by Zach Whitt, son of Ben and Heidi Whitt.

Queen-Ella Rogers https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Ella-Rogers-Headshot-final.jpg Queen-Ella Rogers First Senior Attendant-McKenna Dunham https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_McKenna-Dunham-Headshot-final.jpg First Senior Attendant-McKenna Dunham Second Senior Attendant -Rylee Johnson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Rylee-Johnson-Headshot-Final-copy.jpg Second Senior Attendant -Rylee Johnson Freshman Attendant – Mattie Smith https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Mattie-Smith-Headshot-Final.jpg Freshman Attendant – Mattie Smith Sophomore Attendant – Aralyn Lore https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Aaralyn-Lore-Headshot-Final.jpg Sophomore Attendant – Aralyn Lore Junior Attendant – Savannah Easter https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Savannah-Easter-Headshot-Final.jpg Junior Attendant – Savannah Easter