Atomic Credit Union donates $1,000 to Growing Lucasville Opportunities

LUCASVILLE — As part of the Growing Lucasville Opportunities mission to improve the lives of people in and around Lucasville, Atomic Credit Union was pleased to offer them a $1,000 donation towards their effort!

Their goal is to build a park for the community in Lucasville, with an amphitheater, walkway path, playground equipment and gazebo.

Stephanie Phipps, Lucasville Branch Manager, and Tawnya Bostwick, Assistant Branch Manager, presented the check to the organization on Tuesday, January 13.

