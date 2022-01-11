Gas line replacement begins this week

Columbia Gas of Ohio will begin their gas main line replacement project affecting several city streets. The following is a tentative schedule for the roadwork:

Wednesday, January 12 – Friday, January 14

Potholing and saw cutting Offnere St. from Jackson Avenue to 6th Street. Southbound land will be CLOSED. Flaggers will maintain traffic around work using north bound lane.

Monday, January 17 – Friday, January 21

Excavating Offnere St. from Jackson Avenue to 6th Street to lay main line. Will have flaggers to route traffic around using north bound lane. Potholing and saw cutting at locations listed below. Will have flaggers to route traffic around construction crew.

– 6th St. between Offnere St. and Glover St.

– 5th St. between Offnere St. and Brown St.

R&R Pipeline, Inc. will be performing the work.