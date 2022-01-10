Powell voted Chairman of Board of Commissioners

SCIOTO — The County Commissioners held their annual organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 10.

During the meeting, Commissioner Bryan Davis nominated Commissioner Scottie Powell to be Chairman.

“Personally I would like to make Scottie Powell the Chairman,” said Davis.

Following the statement, Commissioner Cathy Coleman agreed to make Powell the Chairman.

Coleman wanted to thank Powell for the past year.

“I also want to thank you for your past years’ service and we couldn’t have done it without you,” said Coleman.

Powell accepted the position as Chairman.

“I would be honored and appreciate that first and second from my colleagues and look forward to serving as chair,” said Powell.

Davis who served as Chairman for 2017 and 2021, said last year was a good year.

“We dealt with some very difficult things, but we also accomplished a lot of great things,” said Davis. “People always ask why do you want to be a commissioner and I say even with the bad, the things we deal with, there’s a lot of things directed toward this office that we listen to and we hear and the good always outweighs the bad, to have the opportunity to help our citizens is huge.”

Davis said he is looking forward to another great year under Powell’s leadership.

Powell nominated Coleman as the vice chairman.

“I think Commissioner Coleman would do excellent as the vice and when I get sick or don’t show up, I know she’s more than capable to run the meeting and take care of business,” said Powell. “It has been a great joy working side by side with her this year.”

Davis wanted to thank Coleman for her Vice Chair work last year and said he is looking forward to her work this year as Vice-Chair.

During the meeting, the commissioners also voted and announced that meetings would remain once a week on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

