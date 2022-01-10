Blood drive at SSU

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University (SSU) will host a blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive will be held at the Morris University Center Lobby at SSU.

“The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime,” said Kelsey Larck from the ARC BioMed.

Larck said an individual could donate blood every 56 days.

“You must be in good health and feeling well,” said Larck. “You must be at least 16 years old.”

If the individual is under the age of 18, they must have parent/guardian permission.

“You must weigh at least 110 lbs.,” said Larck. “Must have a donor card or valid ID for the appointment.”

Masks are required at the drive.

Larck said the need for blood in Scioto County is much larger than normal.

“There is a need for blood in general due to a National Blood Shortage,” said Larck. “This shortage is the biggest one that we’ve seen in over a decade.”

Red Cross Biomedical Services President, Chris Hrouda, said blood donation had gone down since the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have experienced challenges collecting blood for patients from blood drive cancellations to surging hospital demand. Now with decreased blood donor turnout, our Red Cross blood supply has dropped to the lowest it has been at this time of year since 2015,” Hrouda.

To schedule an appointment, sign up at redcrossblood.org by searching Shawnee State, or call 1-800-733-2767.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_american-red-cross-official-logo.jpg

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved