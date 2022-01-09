Ohio State Scioto County Extension hires two educators

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Extension Office has recently hired two educators.

Scioto County Ag and Natural Resources Educator, Brooks Warner, said he has been involved in agriculture for several years.

“I grew up on my grandparent’s farm in New Richmond, Ohio in Clermont County and we raised cattle, tobacco, and hay,” said Warner. “I was in 4-H for many years and shown beef cattle and poultry at the Clermont County Fair.”

Warner graduated from Wilmington College with a Bachelors’s Degree in Agriculture and previously worked as the Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent for North Dakota State University.

“I got my first experience with ag extension at North Dakota State University and will be doing the same job here,” said Warner.

Warner will be working in the courthouse in Portsmouth and will travel around the county.

“I will be doing ag and resource education based on the county’s needs,” said Warner. “A lot of educational programming is what I will be doing.”

Warner said he moved back to Ohio to make a difference back home.

“I wanted to make a difference closer to home and extension is all about making a difference and supporting community vitality,” said Warner. “Working for Ohio State Extension has always been a dream of mine and I am excited to be here in Scioto County and not too far from home.”

Warner said for anything one may need help within agriculture to call the Scioto County extension.

Ohio State also welcomed new Scioto County 4-H Educator, Abbie Mowen.

“I am originally from the area and was pretty much in 4-H my entire career then I moved away for a while and this job opened up so I applied,” said Mowen.

Mowen attended Wright State University where she received a Bachelors’s in Psychology and the University of Cincinnati where she received her Masters in Education.

Mowen will be working in the courthouse but will travel to different schools around the county.

Mowen said 4-H had a major impact on her adult life.

“It’s been something I have grown up with and I can tell it played a roll in my maturity and everyday life,” said Mowen. “It was huge for me and taught me leadership skills, teaching skills, and friendship skills.”

Mowen showed hogs at the Scioto County Fair.

“It teaches a lot of work taking care of an animal,” said Mowen.

Mowen said she looks forward to being back in livestock.

“I am really looking forward to getting back into the livestock side of things and teaching it to today’s youth,” said Mowen. “I am looking forward to being able to give back to the community that has done so much for me.”

Scioto County Ag and Natural Resources Educator, Brooks Warner. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG-0020.jpg Scioto County Ag and Natural Resources Educator, Brooks Warner. Scioto County 4-H Educator, Abbie Mowen. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_37CF734D-7489-4317-8B82-4D1E5D2DDD50.jpg Scioto County 4-H Educator, Abbie Mowen.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

