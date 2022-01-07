Portsmouth couple arrested for child endangerment

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that they are conducting an investigation involving the death of an 18-month old female.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that his office was contacted on Thursday, January 6, 2022, by the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office about a deceased infant that was at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Portsmouth Police Detective Chuck Crapyou and Scioto County Sheriff Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel responded to the hospital. Both the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office are members of a newly formed Special Victim’s Unit that Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman spearheaded in 2021.

During the investigation, it was determined that an 18-month-old female was brought to Southern Ohio Medical Center where she later was pronounced deceased. The infant was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

The investigation revealed that the infant was in the custody of Scioto County Children’s Services and had been placed into a kinship placement. The biological mother had been receiving overnight visitation.

As a result of the investigation, several electronic devices were confiscated to preserve evidence and conduct search warrants on. The investigation led to the search of two residences, which were conducted by detectives from both agencies. Detectives recovered 29 grams of Meth (Ice), 13 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl, marijuana, scales, one (1) firearm and $4,200 in cash. The controlled substances will be forwarded to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for testing.

Arrested was Kristina Edwards, age 36, of 2123 Charles Street Portsmouth. Edwards has been charged with Trafficking in Meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 2nd degree, Possession of Fentanyl, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Also arrested was Larry L. Weaver Jr., age 22, of 1814 Dexter Street Portsmouth, Ohio. Weaver has been charged with Trafficking in Meth in a vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Heroin in a vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 2nd degree, Possession of Fentanyl, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Edwards and Weaver were being held on a $191,000.00 bond until their appearance in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning. Their bond has since been raised to $300,000. Weaver is also being held on a probation holder out of Common Pleas Court, with no bond.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman advised that the quick arrest was the result of the team effort of the Scioto County Prosecutors Office Special Victim’s Unit, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, FBI, Coroner’s Office and Southern Ohio Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury after the autopsy has been completed.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Larry-Weaver-Jr..jpeg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Kristinia-Edwards.jpeg