Commissioners approve additional police protection for townships

PORTSMOUTH — On Thursday, Jan. 6, the Scioto County Commissioners voted and approved police protection in multiple townships in Scioto County.

A resource officer for Bloom Vernon Local Schools was also on the agenda and approved for Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. Nile Townships was authorized for expanding police protection within the township along with several others.

“This agreement is between the residents of Nile township and the Scioto County Sheriff and this is for the residents of Nile Township for one deputy sheriff for 80 hours a week,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

Clay Township was approved for expanded police protection as well.

“Our sheriff is assigning several different townships for expanded police protection, as you can see,” said Davis. “Clay Township is for two deputy sheriffs to patrol and provide protection for a total of 80 hours a week.”

Porter Township was approved for four deputy sheriffs who will patrol a total of 160 hours per week. Scioto County Job and Family Services was approved for a deputy as well.

The courthouse will be gaining an additional deputy.

“Contract agreement between the board of commissioners and the Scioto County Sheriff to provide additional law enforcement to the courthouse, to control, participate in, and provide security activities only in the courthouse and their adjacent parking lots, for one deputy for 40 hours a week,” said Davis.

The county jail will be receiving new cameras within the jail.

“The sheriff has been doing a lot of work to be able to get new cameras throughout the facility,” said Davis.

The sheriff received three different quotes from companies to buy cameras, including Cisco DataCom., Stanley and I2C Technologies.

“Cisco was the best was the best overall equipment, including 96 cameras and installation for $310,013.01,” said Davis. “He is asking to pay for this through inmate improvement, which is huge and I appreciate the fact that he has done the homework and done the work as far as finding quotes and finding a way to pay for it.”

The cameras in the facility are the original cameras from 2004. During the meeting Commissioner, Scottie Powell also thanked Sheriff Thoroughman for his work.

“I just want to thank Sheriff Thoroughman for his diligence on this and I know he’s been tackling multiple upgrades since taking office,” said Powell. “Not only does it protect our team, but it also gives protection to the population there at the jail as well, so it’s worth the expense and we appreciate the sheriff finding a way to pay for it.”

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved