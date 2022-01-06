Public Warning System Testing to be conducted Jan. 25 and 26

PIKETON, OH — Audible testing of the PORTS Public Warning System (PWS) will be conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25 and26, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Audible testing of the PWS is conducted to ensure the system functions as intended and to familiarize site personnel and the public with the audible warning tones of the sirens.

Precautions and limitations:

• This test will include the actual activation and sounding of the six exterior pole-mounted sirens that surround the DOE Piketon Site.

• A PA announcement will be made over each siren speaker prior to activating the siren stating, “THIS IS A TEST.”

• In the event of a real emergency, announcements will be made over the plant public address and radio systems.

If you have any questions or need additional information contact, FBP Emergency Management at 740.897.5333.