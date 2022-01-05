DOE issues draft request for proposal for the Portsmouth Decontamination and Decommissioning Contract

CINCINNATI– The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management (EM) issued a Draft Request for Proposal for the new Portsmouth Decontamination and Decommissioning Contract (PORTS D&D) to be performed at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP) Site in southern Ohio.

The new Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Contract under the End State Contracting Model (ESCM) will have a maximum value of up to $5.87 billion, includes a 10-year ordering period, and performance of task orders issued before the end of the Contract ordering period shall not exceed five years beyond the end of the Contract ordering period. The Contract includes requirements for meaningful work to be performed by small businesses.

Work to be performed under the new PORTS D&D Contract will include, but not be limited to demolition and disposal of GDP facilities, process equipment, related process buildings, and other ancillary facilities. The PORTS D&D Contract also includes remediation of contaminated soils and groundwater, and disposition of uranium material. The purpose of the follow-on Contract will be to achieve completion of the D&D mission at the PORTS Site by successfully completing the environmental cleanup at the best value to the U.S. taxpayer. The new PORTS D&D Contract will replace the PORTS GDP D&D contract currently held by Fluor–BWXT Portsmouth, LLC (FBP).

In order to focus the new PORTS D&D Contractor on End State completion (i.e., D&D work), enduring operations historically performed under the PORTS GDP D&D contract with FBP will be transferred to the forthcoming Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office (PPPO) Operations and Site Mission Support (OSMS, formerly known as Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride [DUF6]) contract. This work will include utilities (water, sewer, and electric); Emergency Management (fire protection, plant shift superintendent, emergency operations center); Physical Security (Protective Force); Uranium Operations (cylinder to cylinder transfer, cylinder yard management); and Nuclear Material Control and Accountability. Although some work scope is transferring from the existing PORTS GDP D&D contract to the new Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office Operations and Site Mission Support contract, this realignment will not result in an overall reduction in scope for the PORTS site. To ensure a smooth transition of scope and workforce, the transition periods for the new PPPO OSMS and PORTS D&D Contracts will be aligned. The planned approach for effective scope alignment between the contracts at PORTS will be beneficial for long-term workforce continuity and will allow for a strategic focus on the D&D work at PORTS under the ESCM.

With the expectation of continued stable funding for the PORTS site, it is anticipated that the site workforce will remain stable amongst the new PORTS D&D and OSMS contractors, along with the continuance of current benefits.

The PORTS D&D Contract will promote Contractor community commitment and engagement, to include site reindustrialization efforts by the local community. There will be a requirement for the PORTS D&D Contractor to submit a community commitment plan to DOE. The Contract will also provide for a 5 percent preference for the award of subcontracts to regional small businesses.

EM is using a selection process for this procurement that focuses the evaluation of offers on key personnel, past performance, management approach, and cost and fee/profit to support a qualifications-based selection of the offeror that represents the best value to the government.

A dedicated EM Consolidated Business Center (EMCBC) webpage has been established for the PORTS D&D procurement: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/portsdd/. All news/announcements, documents (including the Draft RFP and Final RFP), pre-solicitation information, virtual tour, questions/answers, and related links will be posted on the procurement website. The Draft RFP and Final RFP will also be posted to the FedConnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.

DOE is also posting pre-solicitation information and a virtual site tour. Additionally, DOE will conduct virtual one-on-one sessions with industry for the PORTS D&D procurement. Registration information is available via the EMCBC PORTS D&D procurement webpage. Interested parties are encouraged to review the Draft RFP prior to participating in the industry one-on-one sessions.