1 death; 116 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 67-year-old male that died on January 2.

The death brings the total to 188 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 116 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 14,226 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 69 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 12,851 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 7 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 996 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,931 or 45.04% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 11,449.