PPD promotes two officers

PORTSMOUTH — Two Portsmouth Police Department supervisors were promoted outside the Portsmouth City Municipal Building.

During a ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 4, Capt. Jason Hedrick was promoted to the newly created position of Deputy Chief and Administrative Lt. Julian Sommers was promoted to Capt.

“I appreciate the opportunity the City Manager and the Chief of Police have given me,” said Hedrick. “I look forward to continuing my role in the police department and appreciate the confidence in the administration and look forward to serving the citizens.”

Sommers was promoted to Capt. to fill the vacant position after Hedrick was promoted to Deputy Chief.

“Rank is not something I have ever sought or necessarily hold great importance to even though it’s necessary,” said Sommers. “I’m continuing the job I have been doing, which is in charge of support services and special operations.”

Sommers said he hopes to continue to give his all to the department and the community he serves.

“I just hope to give my all to the department and to the city and the guys I work for ultimately,” said Sommers.

Portsmouth Chief of Police, Debra Brewer, said she looks forward to moving forward with the community.

“Both have been in supervisory positions for several years and excel at their current positions,” said Brewer. “I am looking forward to continuing our working relationships and moving our department and our community forward.”

During a ceremony Tuesday, Jason Hedrick was promoted to Deputy Chief with the Portsmouth Police Department https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_1276.jpg During a ceremony Tuesday, Jason Hedrick was promoted to Deputy Chief with the Portsmouth Police Department Julian Sommers being promoted to Captain. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG_1279.jpg Julian Sommers being promoted to Captain.

