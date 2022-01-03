SOMC’s first baby of the new year

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) welcomed the first baby born in the Maternity department in 2022.

Zayde Marcum was born on Jan. 2, 2022, at 2:57 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Jesse and Abrianna Marcum are the proud parents of Zayde.

“He wasn’t supposed to be due until the ninth so it was very shocking and surprising,” said Abrianna Marcum.

Marcum said she didn’t expect him to be the first baby born because he was born on the second.

“I didn’t even know I was in labor but I went in and I was eight centimeters dilated,” said Marcum.

Marcum said it was cool Zayde was the first baby born at SOMC.

“It was a pretty cool experience,” said Marcum.”He is my second baby and I am just looking forward to seeing what 22 brings.”

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

