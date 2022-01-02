125 new cases reported over holiday weekend

SCIOTO — Due to Saturday’s holiday, Sunday’s totals include data from Saturday, January 1, and Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 125 new cases on Sunday for Scioto County bringing the total to 14,038 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 94 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 12,744 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Sunday bringing the total to 983 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,900 or 45.00% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 11,350.