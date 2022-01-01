PHOTOS: Plunging into 2022

PORTSMOUTH — Residents of Scioto County and the surrounding area met Saturday to celebrate the new year by taking the plunge.

Residents ran and dove into the Ohio River Saturday to celebrate 2022 and raise awareness for organ donations. Sam Simon started the Polar Plunge with a couple of friends at his house at the turn of the century. In 2004, the group went to Court Street Landing and became the Portsmouth Polar Bears and continued the tradition of the Polar Plunge.

Over the years, the event has grown, with spectators and people taking the plunge into the new year. Saturday residents came out and jumped into the Ohio River to celebrate despite the rain.