78 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 78 new cases on Sunday for Scioto County, including numbers from Saturday also, bringing the total to 13,549 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 89 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 12,417 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Sunday bringing the total to 958 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

Due to a multi-day outage with the state’s immunization database vendor the vaccination and booster numbers were not updated today. ODH is working to resolve the issues as soon as possible, however no vaccine update is expected before Monday, December 27, 2021.