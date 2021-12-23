Scioto County COVID-19 update — Dec. 23

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 65 new cases on Thursday (12/23/2021) for Scioto County bringing the total to 13,446 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 51 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 12,285 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 954 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

Due to a multi-day outage with the state’s immunization database vendor the vaccination and booster numbers were not updated today. ODH is working to resolve the issues as soon as possible, however no vaccine update is expected before Monday, December 27, 2021.