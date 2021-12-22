New Boston Village Council wraps up year, hires new fireman

NEW BOSTON — The Village of New Boston Council held its second meeting of December and the last meeting of 2021, Tuesday with all members present along with Mayor Junior Williams.

The mayor introduced Wayne Henson as the newest member of the New Boston Village Council and said that he had been sworn in and was ready to go to work for the Village Council.

The mayor said that Chief Fire Davis had completed getting the fire grant ready, but that they won’t know about it till the spring or later. Williams also stated that he would be appointing members on the committees at the next meeting and for the council to be thinking of that.

Steve Hamilton, Village Administrator talked about the progress of the LED lights and Hamilton stated that they have all been put in now.

Village Clerk, Lana Loper read the ordinances which were all declared an emergency and the rules were suspended and each was adopted. The clerk also read the following resolution that also was declared an emergency and suspended the rules and was adopted.

A resolution authorizing the Village Administrator to sign an agreement with the Ohio Department of Development Water and Waste Infrastructure Program grant agreement; and declaring an emergency was also adopted.

Williams took time to thank all of those who helped out with this year’s toy drive and said they had delivered everything today. Councilman Ryan Ottney even read a Facebook post from a member of the community who was thanking everyone for what they did for the children.

During the New Business portion of the meeting, Councilman Dan Fetty asked Hamilton to do a quick review of what has been going on with the sewerage work and the different parts that have been completed and that which would still be completed for the newest Council member.

The mayor then requested an executive session for the purpose of hiring personnel.

Following the executive session, Councilman Mike Meehan made a motion to hire Dave Miller as a firefighter for the Village of New Boston. Councilman Ottney seconded the motion. Councilman Korey Jones made a motion to hire Adam Slusher for the Village of New Boston as a part-time employee of the Village. Councilman Ottney seconded. and both were hired by a positive vote from all members of the council. Councilman Henson then made a motion to adjourn the meeting.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights