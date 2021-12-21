Santa’s helpers

PORTSMOUTH — For the past 22 years, Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) has been bringing holiday joy to the residents of Ayden Healthcare at Rosemount Pavilion.

Each year SAC staff receives a list of residents from the nursing home to buy gifts for. The tradition started by the clinic to make sure everyone at the nursing home who doesn’t have a family would receive a gift on Christmas.

“They send us a list of residents who don’t have someone here and we spend about $50 to $100 per resident,” said Tim Wells, Owner of SAC.

This year SAC purchased gifts for 35 residents at the facility. The gifts were delivered Monday afternoon and placed under the facilities Christmas Tree.

“Our staff looks forward to this every single year and we try to get a list by the beginning of November,” said Wells. “They are always eager and asking if we have received a list yet, it’s a great feeling and the staff truly enjoy it.”

Staff members typically begin shopping for the residents at the beginning of November.

“We have 55 employees and once we get a list we just ask that anyone who can afford it to take a name,” said Wells.

Wells said the facility has been great neighbors to the shelter.

“We just appreciate them and they are good neighbors to us,” said Wells. “People think we just care about animals and the animals in our community but we care a lot about the people too and it means a lot to be able to do this every year.”

