PureCycle: Ohio LLC was announced to receive OhioSE Best Project of 2020

IRONTON — PureCycle: Ohio LLC received the Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) Best Project of 2020 Award during their Annual Meeting held virtually in May of this year.

PureCycle: Ohio LLC in Ironton, Lawrence County was honored in recognition of an outstanding investment and job creation project. This project was the culmination of many facets of economic development coming together to secure investment and new job creation for the community.

On Tuesday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m., OhioSE presented PureCycle with the Best Project of 2020 award. The presentation took place at the Lawrence County Courthouse prior to the weekly Commissioners meeting.

PureCycle offers the only recycled polypropylene with properties comparable to virgin polymer. The company’s proprietary process is licensed from Proctor and Gamble and removes color, odor, and other contaminants–resulting in 100% virgin-like polypropylene from recycled feedstock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC (PureCycle), in collaboration with Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Southern Ohio Port Authority, is investing $363 million in the construction of a plant in Lawrence County, Ohio that will recycle polypropylene. The investment is a part of PureCycle’s strategic expansion into the United States to meet the heightened demand for recycled polypropylene as part of a long-term solution to the plastics waste crisis.

“The Lawrence County Commissioners are pleased with the announcement of PureCycle Technologies, multimillion-dollar investment in Lawrence County. The expansion changes the trajectory of economic development in our county and places us on the leading edge of technology,” said DeAnna Holliday, president of the Lawrence County Commission.

“Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) has had the privilege to be a key partner with PureCycle from the beginning,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of LEDC. “PureCycle allows Lawrence County and Southern Ohio to be a major player in the new economy where recycling is truly valued, and we see this as only the beginning for their growth in the Southern Ohio Industrial District, ‘The District.’”