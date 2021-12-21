Burke welcomed as new Vice President of Finance & Administration at SSU

PORTSMOUTH — Jonica Burke, Ph.D., has been appointed Vice President of Finance & Administration at Shawnee State University effective Jan. 4, 2022, President Jeff Bauer announced.

The appointment followed a nationwide search this autumn in preparation for the retirement of Vice President Dr. Elinda Boyles.

“We are so pleased to have Dr. Burke accept this important leadership role at Shawnee State,” said President Bauer. “She has an outstanding background in higher education that provides her with unique preparation for the position.”

Dr. Burke returns to SSU having previously served at the university for over 10 years in a number of leadership roles, including Registrar, Director of Institutional Finance, Acting Director of Institutional Research, Director of Budget & Financial Analysis, Acting Associate Vice President of Finance & Administration, and Director of Enterprise Resource Planning & Financial Services. In the past three years, she has worked in higher education consulting with Huron Consulting Group, providing universities with support in software implementation, business process improvement, and project management, among a number of other responsibilities.

“I am delighted to join Shawnee State University in this capacity,” said Dr. Burke. “As a long-time Portsmouth resident, I understand the important role SSU plays in our community and look forward to supporting its positive momentum.”

Dr. Burke earned her Doctorate in Public Administration from the University of Kentucky as well as a Master of Arts in Public Administration and a Master of Science in Natural Resources from Ohio State University. She was a member of the National Association of College and University Business Officers Fellows Program in 2017-2018 and has served on the Scioto Foundation’s Board of Governors since 2013.

