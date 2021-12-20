Local artist creates mural with Portsmouth High School

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth High School (PHS) art class has been spreading their creativity throughout Portsmouth.

The class has been creating murals which are placed throughout Scioto County.

“I am really interested in public art and connecting our community to our schools,” said April Deacon, Portsmouth High School Art Teacher. “In 2016, we were given a grant by the Ohio Arts Council to do a large Sculpture Garden Space and ever since then, I created a class that’s all about public art that’s called Art Community and this is what we do.”

Deacon’s class creates large public art that is permanent and has created six projects.

“Most of our projects are funded through local businesses or The Ohio Arts Council, so it’s been really great because the community is getting behind us for these projects and the students are learning they can make a change in their community,” said Deacon.

Former Student Klaire Smith, has returned home to lead the class’s current project.

“I graduated from Portsmouth, then went to the University of Rio Grande, and then I was in New Mexico for a year,” said Smith. “After I was out there, I started getting homesick and really missing the land because it’s very different out there, beautiful, just not the same, so I really missed the seasons.”

Smith said it meant a lot to come back to the land she figured out she loved and be able to come back to her alma mater.

“It’s been a really wonderful experience, April had contacted me around this time last year wanting to do a mural project that was a continuation of the mural projects around town, but she wanted it to be in the style I typically do in my art practice,” said Smith. “Usually, I am a printmaker, so I will carve things out of wood or draw things on stone.”

Smith said for this project, they carved images out of a linoleum block and then created digital images out of those and put them on the CNC machine at the Wood Shop classroom at PHS.

“April is the team leader here. She dreams it all up and designs everything and once she is done with that part, they bring it down to me and we put it in the computer and me and my students put it on the CNC machine and are able to cut it out,” said Tyler Will, PHS Woodshop teacher.

Will said they have a 4×8 foot CNC machine that cuts full sheets of plywood.

“We have had close to 40 hours of CNC time in the shop, so it’s just a big project and the biggest we have done so far,” said Will. “The kids are learning more than just sanding. We have technology in the classroom, all the way around, it’s been a great experience, and I am thankful we got to be a part of it.”

Smith said most of the images were created by the students.

“Most of the images are images the kids had generated, but some of them are my images to sort of create that collaboration of the two,” said Smith.

Smith is a Teaching Artist with the Ohio Arts Council. The project was funded by both The Ohio Arts Council and PHS.

The mural is a landscape based in Portsmouth.

“It’s not any particular landscape, but it has rolling hills, the bridge, and things that are very specific to Portsmouth, but it walks through the seasons and we actually had a community member who had written a poem that represents and ties the change in seasons to the change in mental health,” said Smith.

Smith said she does a lot of work about regionalism and Appalachia.

“It plays into both my personal body of work and creating a piece of art that speaks something to people who drive by and see it and for the people who sit at The Lofts,” said Smith.

Smith has plans to move to Columbus but is thankful to keep ties in Portsmouth.

“It’s been a nice send off, Christmas gift to Portsmouth, here’s a piece of art I hope you enjoy and I think that’s why I wanted to do it, I wanted to give a piece of art to Portsmouth that no one really had to pay for to look at,” said Smith.

Smith would like to thank April Deacon, Tyler Will, PHS, Path Integrated Healthcare for giving them a spot for the mural and The Ohio Arts Council.

Deacon is also thankful for Smith returning and amazed with all of her accomplishments.

“She was one of my students and to have her go on and become a professional artist and an artist on the Ohio Arts Teaching Artist Roster is just awesome, so having her back and watching her work with the kids, teaching them her style and technique has just been wonderful,” said Deacon.

“Seasons of Change” mural located on the Path Integrated Healthcare Building. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_88134432-1B79-4BAE-A588-12C07094BF7B.jpg “Seasons of Change” mural located on the Path Integrated Healthcare Building. Photo submitted by Klaire Smith April Deacon and Klaire Smith working on the outline of the mural. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_1250.jpg April Deacon and Klaire Smith working on the outline of the mural. Photo submitted by Klaire Smith Klaire Smith, Tyler Will, and April Deacon, placing the outline for part of the mural. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_1251.jpg Klaire Smith, Tyler Will, and April Deacon, placing the outline for part of the mural. Photo submitted by Klaire Smith

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved