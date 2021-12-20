Man arrested for aggravated murder

PORTSMOUTH — According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Tyriq Taylor, 21 of Portsmouth was arrested in Columbus, OH by the US Marshall’s Service, for an Aggravated Murder indictment issued by the Scioto County Grand Jury Dec. 20, 2021.

The indictment stems from the October 1, 2021 shooting death of Timothy Perkins, 20 of Eck Court.

Taylor is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center awaiting a Rule 4 hearing to be extradited back to Scioto County.

Assisting the US Marshall’s Monday was Adult Parole, Scioto County Adult Probation, a member of the Portsmouth Police Dept. and a member of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.