SSU’s Delta Phi Epsilon raises over $800 for philanthropy

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Delta Phi Epsilon (DPhiE) sorority hosted a Deepher Dude pageant to benefit their national philanthropy the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The philanthropy funds research and drug development for cystic fibrosis. The organization also partners with the cystic fibrosis community and advances high-quality, specialized care. DPhiE raised over $800 during their event in donations for the philanthropy.

Deeper Dude is an event held across the nation in DPhiE chapters. The event is historically held as a male beauty pageant that allows students to compete while promoting the cause of the philanthropy.

The event hosted over 15 students in the pageant competing in categories including formal attire, questionnaire, talent, and spirit wear. The event crowned SSU senior Jacob Smathers as its Deepher Dude.

To learn more about student organizations and clubs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/campus-life.

