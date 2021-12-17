Dinner is served for area families Christmas Eve

PORTSMOUTH — Those needing a Christmas Eve meal or winter clothing may visit Tracey Park in Portsmouth this Christmas eve (Friday, Dec. 24) between 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. for the Baseball for the needy event.

Former professional baseball player Al Oliver, pro scout Tim Martin, and former Valley coach Dean Schuler, three of the area’s prominent baseball figures, will be hosting their second-ever Christmas time event to benefit area families who are in need of a boost during the holidays.

“We’ve been discussing the things that we could do to help area families, it’s not hard to see that there’s a lot of people who need help in our area,” Martin said. “We’ve been blessed and wanted to take an initiative to help those who need it.”

Area churches, Kiwanni’s Club of Portsmouth, and local businesses have donated either winter items such as gloves, toboggans, socks, or food for the dinner that will be provided to those who attend.

“It’s not just for the homeless, it’s for anyone who needs a meal that might not have the money,” Martin said. “Everyone’s welcome and if they have anything they want to give out to people who need it, come down and we’ll allow you to do so.”

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved