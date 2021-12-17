34 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 15 and returned 34 Public Indictments and 2 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

SHANNON C. JOHNSTON, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Kidnapping, Receiving Stolen Property and Violating a Protection Order.

SHANNON C. JOHNSTON, 43, Portsmouth, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

JUSTIN LEE JENKINS, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

JACOB KYLE HUNT, 30, ODRC, 2 Counts Theft, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, 2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud, 2 Counts Forgery and 2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property.

LORA MARIE SMITH, 36, New Boston, Ohio, 2 Counts Theft, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, 2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud, 2 Counts Forgery and 2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property.

JOHN THOMAS MONTGOMERY, 44, Gaffney, South Carolina, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

GINA MARIE PERDUE, 30, Gaffney, South Carolina, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

JAMES C. YOUNG, 49, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and OVI.

DAVID E. STIDHAM, 40, London, Kentucky, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marihuana.

MAKAYLA ASHLEY FREEMAN, 20, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Heroin, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

SIERRA ALYSE McLEAN, 20, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Heroin, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

CAMERON HURTIS WILBORN, 20, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Heroin, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

BRANDON ALLEN LONG, 34, Greenup, Kentucky, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence and Possessing Criminal Tools.

ANNA KATHLENE CAUDILL, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Petty Theft, 9 Counts Telecommunications Fraud, 2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property and 2 Counts Attempted Telecommunications Fraud.

EDWARD RAY WOODRUFF, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, Petty Theft, 9 Counts Telecommunications Fraud, 2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property and 2 Counts Attempted Telecommunications Fraud.

RYAN MICHAEL CORIELL, 44, Felonious Assault, Assault and Aggravated Menacing.

ALLEN R. SUDBROOK, 26, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

THOMAS D. QUICK, 38, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DAVID RAY NEFF, 37, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability.

TRENT ALLEN FRALEY, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

JAMES BRADEN, 52, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence and Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone.

ANTHONY LYNN STAPLETON, 38, Pedro, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

SIERRA DESIREE HERN, 25, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

JESSICA JEAN SMITH, 34, Minford, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

CHARLES MICHAEL CLARK, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

BENJAMIN M. GILLIAM, 33, South Shore, Kentucky, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

JUSTIN S. EVERMAN, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault, Petty Theft and Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

STACEY D. SULLIVAN, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, Robbery.

WILLIAM EDWIN AMIS, IV, 34, Muncie, Indiana, Having Weapons while under Disability and Possession of Drugs

ANDREW LEWIS JONES, 36, Lucasville, Ohio, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Heroin.

KEVIN WAYNE BOYD, 45, Lucasville, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

ISAAC ISAIAH TINDALL, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Petty Theft.

MEGAN E. MUSICK, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, 3 Counts Theft of Drugs and 3 Counts Illegal Processing of Drug Documents.

JACOB DAY, 25, Piketon, Ohio, 3 Counts Theft of Drugs and 3 Counts Tampering with Drugs.

