A night of music

WHEELERSBURG — Donna Cunningham and Elvis Presley Jr. will be performing at the Wheelersburg Theater Friday, December 17.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show will cost $10 each.

“It’s a mixture of Christmas music but we have a little bit of everything, we have country, a little rock n roll, classic and modern Christmas, and a couple of gospel songs,” said Donna Cunningham.

The show will also feature performers, Cindy Blakely and Fred Spencer. There will be door prizes, CDs, and T-shirts, and after the show, the artists will do a meet and greet.

“I feel like it’s been so long since there has been a lot to do around here,” said Cunningham. “If we can get a nice crowd we will do it again.”

Cunningham is from Big Bear Creek in Lucasville, Ohio. Before becoming a professional recording artist Cunningham was a member of the Buckeye Country Music Association of America and the National Association of Country Music America International and won numerous awards competing against contestants from around the world.

“I love my lifelong community of Big Bear Creek and Scioto County and hope that in some small way basing an international record label here might bring it some notoriety,” said Cunningham. “I promote the area every chance I get, whether be it Europe, Canada or just other states here in the U.S.”

Cunningham said she could never imagine her life without singing.

“I am so grateful to my Big Bear Creek neighbors, the people in the business who have supported and helped me through the years, and to my fans, friends and family,” said Cunningham. “Just love singin’! I could never imagine my life without music.”

Presley and Cunningham met in Steubenville, OH at a festival where they performed a show several years ago.

“This is the first time I will be out in that area of yours and I am really looking forward to it,” said Presley. “Donna is basically from that area, we have done a lot of recording together and had a platinum album out as a duet together with a song called ‘I just can’t stop loving you.”

Presley began singing at the age of 15.

“I was very fortunate that I was adopted by a show biz family so I was in show biz very early in life,” said Presley. “My original mother was Angelique Pettyjohn, a really big film artist back in the ’60s and 70’s.”

Presley said his adopted family ran a circus and by the age of five he was performing.

“By the age of five I was a clown but then I became an animal handler where I worked with exotic cats,” said Presley. “I became a Motion Picture Studio cat trainer and handler out of Hollywood and at the early age of 15 I started singing.”

Presley first started performing in small clubs and later into honky tonks.

“I did a lot of nightclub shows and got into the Vegas scene where I was performing in Vegas for many many years so we do anything from a small nightclub to a big theater,” said Presley.

Presley has recorded a total of 39 albums.

“I never had a hit until last November when a duet with Rose Angelica and Donna Cunningham emerged and just skyrocketed into the world of internet radio and it’s been played all over the world now,” said Presley. “My remake of Silent Night that I did recently has also been played all over until it became Platinum and that was just three days ago that I got notice it was Platinum.”

Presley hopes for a good turnout at Friday’s concert.

“I am looking forward for everyone to come out to the show,” said Presley. “I am very fortunate to be performing with some great talent, they are very great singers, and I am looking forward to doing a Christmas show.”

Elvis Aaron Presley, Jr. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_Junior.jpeg Elvis Aaron Presley, Jr. Donna Cunningham https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_3278.jpg Donna Cunningham

Donna Cunningham and Elvis Presley Jr. to take the stage

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved