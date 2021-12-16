Councilman Martell says farewell

PORTSMOUTH – Fifth Ward Councilman Edwin Martell said farewell to voters, residents, city workers, and fellow council members at Monday evening’s Portsmouth City Council Meeting.

“Thank you for believing in what we have accomplished together as a city,” Martell said to the other council members. “Thank you for your willingness to implement new ideas. I’m extremely grateful to know you and to be able to serve with you.”

“This has been a great experience. I love being able to make our city better and being a voice for those that do not have one. I’ve got to help countless organizations do great things within our community.”

Martell lost a narrow election in November to councilman-elect Joey Sandlin as a write-in candidate. Despite coming up short, Martell said the election was a learning process and promises to still be active within the city.

“The election taught me that – as a city – we still have a long way to go when it comes to the way we view politics and how we engage with one another…But, I’m here to tell everyone I’m not going anywhere. I don’t plan on giving up. I don’t plan on stopping. I’ve accomplished some important work, but I’m very aware there is still more to do. I’ve got more projects to get done and I will work to continue to follow through on them.”

Martell is unsure whether or not he will run again in the future.

“It’s a little too soon to say either way. I don’t know what the future holds and I don’t want to make a promise I cannot keep.”

The 5th Ward Councilman was appointed to the position after the resignation of former councilman Gene Meadows in 2019. Despite his short time in the seat, Martell is known as a progressive voice that has worked to spearhead numerous pieces of legislation, including the vacant building tax, non-discrimination legislation, and many more.

“He’s been the most proactive member of the council, both in developing legislation and with being involved in the community and economic development,” remarked 1st Ward Councilman Sean Dunne. “We will definitely miss him…but I’m sure we will work together on projects in the future.”

“It was such a pleasure to work with Edwin,” said 2nd Ward Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon. “So many things that have been passed have been issues he has worked on. And I saw one more vacant building get cleaned out in my ward today…It’s been a fun year to pass a lot of good legislation.”

Martell, who was visibly emotional during the meeting, said afterward that he hopes he set a positive example for the city and for future council members.

“I hope the positive direction of our city continues on,” he said. “I hope I set an example for how we should treat our council seats and conduct ourselves as council members. And I really want people to know that this chapter of my life has ended – but that doesn’t mean my story has ended. There are many more chapters to come and I plan to continue moving forward to make an impact in our city.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_edwin-martell.jpg

By Derrick C. Parker For The Daily Times

Reach The Daily Times at (740) 353-3101 or by email at pdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach The Daily Times at (740) 353-3101 or by email at pdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved