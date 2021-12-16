Shawnee State University earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly School Designation

PORTSMOUTH — Among almost 750 schools selected, Shawnee State University was granted a Military Friendly School rating for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Military Friendly Rating is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

To achieve this rating, an institution is rated within six different categories including: Academic Policies & Compliance, Admissions & Orientation, Culture & Commitment, Financial Aid & Assistance, Graduation & Career, and Military Student Support & Retention. The evaluation is collected using public data sources and responses from surveys.

SSU’s small class sizes allows professors to better serve and understand military veterans and their needs. The campus also has an active veterans club, a dedicated Veterans Lounge, counseling tailored to the needs of military veterans, and support in the Office of Veterans & Military Services to help students as they adjust to college level academic work.

For more information about Shawnee State University’s Office of Military & Veteran Services, visit www.shawnee.edu/veterans or call (740) 351-4441.