Crockett Reed Funeral Home celebrates five years

SOUTH SHORE — Starting a new business anytime is something that takes a lot of thought and planning, along with the hope that your business will be successful and accepted by the community. That is exactly the way that Crockett Reed said he felt when he first decided to open his funeral home, Crockett Reed in South Shore, Kentucky in 2016, five years ago.

This year Reed is celebrating five years of service and his business is thriving. He said that one of the obstacles that he faced five years ago was the fact that at that time he was probably one of the youngest funeral home directors in the tri-state area at only 26 years old. He said that people seemed to be used to much older funeral directors and were hesitant to try someone so much younger.

Reed grew up in the funeral home business, as his family owns Reed Funeral Home in Greenup, Kentucky. He said that he decided to open his own funeral home when there was an opportunity and he still wanted to be part of the business. He said he had the knowledge and he knew the ins and outs and with many of the local funeral homes being bought out by corporate-owned funeral homes, there was an opportunity in the area for a family-owned funeral home and that’s what led him to open Crockett Reed.

When asked if he always knew he wanted to be in that business, he said no. He said he is a pilot also and he had always wanted to follow that route, but his father got sick and it lead him back into the funeral business. Reed’s father has since passed, but Reed said he had to get involved in his business at that time and it lead him to be in the business and then this opportunity came open in South Shore. He did say that he is still involved in flying and is working on getting his helicopter license right now too.

Reed said at the beginning of a funeral home business, there are a lot of unknowns, but again the toughest hurdle that he had was him being young and people were not accustomed to a young funeral home owner. He said that once people saw that he was serious and capable of the job, his name got out there and it seems that people are satisfied with their services here.

“We are one of the busiest funeral homes in the area,” Reed said.

Reed continued that the first year he did okay and then the second year, tripled in business. He did mention that one thing that he thought helped the first year was that he had national media coverage, as he handled one of the highest-profile cases in the area, the Rhoden massacre. He said he had just opened and he knew the parents.

“We were established I wasn’t a young kid just trying something new,” Reed said. “It also helped to grow up in the business because people still associated me with my dad.”

When asked how he felt about making it five years, he said, “Yes it is exciting, they say if you can make it five years, you can make it a lifetime. Hopefully, things continue to go well, we’re past that five-year hurdle now and we’re past a lot of the unknowns, it’s going well. I guess we just keep doing what we’re supposed to do and treat people right,” Reed said. “I’ve learned a lot and to the best of my knowledge, we’ve always been and will continue to be the most affordable. That’s what we’ve always strived for here, being affordable, we want to be able to help everyone regardless of financial status.”

Crockett Reed Funeral Home is located at 258 Biggs Lane, South Shore, Kentucky 41175. Phone number: 606-932-2021.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

