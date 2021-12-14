Giving to make a difference, FBP partners with PALS

PORTSMOUTH — On Nov. 29, Flour-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) representatives met with the Portsmouth Are Ladies (PALS), an all-volunteer 501c3 organization that helps worthy causes in Scioto County, to donate $8,352.19 from their annual Employee Giving campaign.

Despite a challenging year, employees continued to raise funds to provide continual support to the community. Deneen Garner, who leads FBP’s Employee Giving Campaign, said PALS is a great resource for the community.

“Usually, we have a lot more fundraisers but we had to cancel larger events like our annual golf outing because of the ongoing pandemic,” Garner said. “This meant we had to rely on an all-virtual event to keep our employees informed. The success of this campaign is because of the generosity and donations of our team members. It is important to us that we continue to partner with organizations like PALS so we can reach those who are most in need.”

Carol Davis, treasurer for PALS, said the group has given away more than $142,000 since 2007 to support community projects and events.

“I think the most important thing is to improve the quality of living for all of Scioto County,” Davis said. “In particular, donating to some of the smaller organizations gives them a chance to do these programs because they don’t always have the budget.”

For more information about volunteering or giving opportunities in the Portsmouth area, please go to www.portsmouthpals.org.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_1592.jpg