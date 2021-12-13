Eastern Kentucky School Districts gather items for tornado victims

GREENUP — A late-season tornado on December 10 through December 11 left multiple areas in Kentucky damaged.

With many homes destroyed, Greenup County Schools Superintendent decided to do what they could to help their state.

“What started out as a text among a few superintendents turned into 21 districts,” said Traysea Moresea, Greenup County Schools Superintendent.

Schools throughout the district have been asked to collect different items by Wednesday, Dec. 15 to donate to families who were affected by the storms. Anyone wishing to donate should deliver their items to the school by Wednesday.

“We didn’t want to have an overflow of too much of one item and since we are going to divide it up to different areas, we want to balance the buses out so some buses will have all water, some will have all blankets, some will have all toys,” said Moresea.

Greenup County is collecting toys to fill their bus that will be taken pre-wrapped and giving those children affected by the storms a surprise.

“We want parents to be able to give their kids a little bit of hope on Christmas morning,” said Moresea. “The goal is to be able to kind of lighten their load because they obviously have lost their homes and if they are anything like me, they had gifts tucked away in closets and those may not be there anymore.”

Moresea said she intends for them to leave from Morehead next Monday, December 20, at 8 a.m., where groups will join them along the way to deliver the items collected to the Western side of Kentucky.

“We will make deliveries to what we call Co-Ops which are buildings that house items for all districts within their area,” said Moresea. “We are hoping to get there by noon or 1 o’clock to be able to unload and get things placed where they want to store them because we know they won’t be able to distribute them right away because they are overwhelmed themselves.”

The districts will drop off items collected to fill the bus at GRECC and WKCES.

“Here we have something called KEDC and it’s a former school that would have lots of storage available and normally that building would provide professional development for teachers, principals, and superintendents, and it’s a meeting location, but for right now, they are going to store the items we are bringing down, that way we don’t overwhelm the districts themselves,” said Moresea.

Moresea said overall she is just very proud of Greenup County.

“I am very proud of Greenup County and everyone who has joined in. I think it says a lot about public schools and just the goodness in people,” said Moresea. “Eastern Kentucky in general and Greenup County being one of those districts has its own poverty, but yet we are willing to step up and give what we have to help someone else, so that just gives me a little hope for the future.”

Moresea said each school does have a box for donations and donations are accepted from the community.

Districts collecting donations include Greenup County, Ashland Independent, Boyd County, Carter County, Elliot County, Fairview Independent, Floyd County, Johnson County, Jenkins Independent, Knott County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Martin County, Morgan County, Magoffin County, Paintsville Independent, Pike County, Pikeville Independent, Raceland Independent, and Russell Independent.

Financial contributions can be sent directly to Campbell Co Fire Training Ctr, 10 Training Center Drive, Highland Heights, KY. and Beechwood Schools, 54 Beechwood Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.

Items each school district is collecting for those in Western Kentucky. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_GreenupTornado.jpg Items each school district is collecting for those in Western Kentucky.

