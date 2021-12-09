New Boston appoints Henson to council

NEW BOSTON — New Boston Village Council held its first meeting for the month of December on Tuesday with all five councilmen present along with Mayor Junior Williams.

During the beginning part of the meeting, Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to hire Wayne Henson, who was a previous applicant for the last vacancy on the Village of New Boston Council and a permanent resident of New Boston. There was a question from Councilman Ryan Ottney that they only had one person apply and he would like to extend the opening, however, both Councilman Ralph Imes and Councilman Fetty mentioned that he had applied for the last open council seat also.

Councilman Fetty made a motion to fill his seat with him, and Councilman Imes seconded the motion. A vote was taken and Councilman Korey Jones stated that he was not part of the original interview as he was the last candidate and that although he may have a vote for Henson, he would like to abstain. Councilman Ottney voted no, but a majority vote from Fetty, Imes and Council Mike Meehan was carried and Henson will fill the seat.

Also during the meeting, Interim New Boston Police Chief, Carl Compton had a flyer about Motorcycle training for cops and a discussion about whether or not this would be viable for the Village. Compton said that he and officer Kerns were both trained in this and price was also discussed. There was a motion made to send the idea to the Finance Committee to review and discuss.

In other order of business, Councilman Jones asked about some of the structures that were to be torn down and Hamilton said two had been taken care of and there was another they will be working on. Jones also wanted to mention he had found one man from New Boston named Challis R. James who was 18 and had died on Dec. 7 at Pearl Harbor.

Council then went to executive session pending litigation.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights