Tour of Churches returns Friday

PORTSMOUTH — The Tour of Churches returns to Portsmouth as an in-person event Friday, December 10 at 6 p.m.

The event was started by The Portsmouth Business and Professional Women’s Club in 1985 with tours through the Bonneyfiddle area.

“Last year they did a virtual and it turned out really good,” said Shelby Powell, Coordinator of Tour of Churches.”This year it is Friday at 6 p.m. and will begin in the courthouse lobby.”

Groups will be sent out to the churches where a guide will talk to them about the church.

The tour includes All Saints Episcopal Church, Grace Community Bigelow Church, Evangelical United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“All Saints was not included last year, but this year they will be in it,” said Powell. “Groups will leave from the courthouse in this order to St. Mary’s, All Saints, First Presbyterian.”

Powell said there will be entertainment in the lobby.

“Amy Howard and her Musical Group, Bethany Smith on the keyboard, and the Bonneyfiddle Brass will all be performing,” said Powell. “There will be refreshments in the lobby of the courthouse and First Presbyterian.”

Powell said she hopes for a good turnout but due to COVID, she is not quite sure how many will show up.

“See we didn’t do it last year because of COVID and they did the virtual,” said Powell. “I talked to Kim Bauer at the Welcome Center and she was going to put it on Facebook and I talked to Holly Gail of WNXT and she was going to put it on the radio.”

The event is free and open to the public.

“We are doing the best we can with the situation we have,” said Powell.

Powell said this event is all for the community.

“It’s important to us. We like to do it for the community,” said Powell. “I hope people get blessings, cheerfulness, and are able to spread the love of Jesus during the tour.”

Powell said she hopes the tour puts people in the Christmas spirit.

“If they are not in the Christmas spirit once they do the tour, they will be and we all know why we celebrate this season,” said Powell. “This brings you more down to earth.”

St. Mary’s Catholic Church https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_1218.jpg St. Mary’s Catholic Church Grace Community Bigelow Church https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_IMG_1223.jpg Grace Community Bigelow Church

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved