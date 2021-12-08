SSU Dental Hygiene Clinic helping students build experience and success

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University students in the Dental Hygiene program have been busy this semester developing hands-on experiences while working to improve their patients’ smiles. The students regularly complete practicum hours practicing in the Dental Hygiene Clinic (DHC) on campus.

“The program is largely experience-based learning,” said SSU Dental Hygiene Program Director Dr. Nancy Bentley, “but even has a lot of didactic learning as well – teachers presenting lessons to students – which the general public is usually surprised how much the students have to know dentally and medically.”

Students practicing in SSU’s DHC can offer dental cleanings which include scaling, polishing, and fluoride treatments as well as services including sealants, impressions, and radiographic imaging which can be sent to a patient’s family dentist. As an accredited program at SSU, the Dental Hygiene coursework is designed to educate and prepare students to become professional health care operators in a dental office or clinic. The services completed by the students in the DHC develop a strong platform for students to expand into their dental occupation.

The DHC operates similarly to a normal dental office, with patients scheduling appointments to be provided their services. It operates Mondays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 166 of the Health Science Building on campus. The clinic is larger than most regular offices, with 18 operating seats and performs services at a lower rate to only cover dental equipment expenses. The cost for SSU students is only $10, while the average adult patient is only charged $25. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-351-3241.

The Dental Hygiene program also recently received two crucial grants to support the growth and updated technology for further expansion. Awarded by Delta Dental and Innovation and acquired through the SSU Development Foundation, the grants will be used to advance the technology in the clinic. Supporting Dr. Bentley’s goals to support student success within the Dental Hygiene program, she is excited to see how these upgrades will provide more opportunities for students.

“My goal for our students is to provide a quality education above the standard to ensure a 100% pass rate for their professional dental licensing,” she said.

For more information about Shawnee State University’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, contact Dr. Nancy Bentley at 740-351-3273 or nbentley@shawnee.edu. The clinic can also be found online at www.shawnee.edu/dental-clinic.

Dr. Nancy Bentley welcomes patients for the cleaning services of Shawnee State University’s Dental Hygiene Clinic on campus in the Health Science Building. Low-fee services to the public include cleaning, impressions, and a range of other dental services. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_Dental-Hygiene-Clinic.jpg Dr. Nancy Bentley welcomes patients for the cleaning services of Shawnee State University’s Dental Hygiene Clinic on campus in the Health Science Building. Low-fee services to the public include cleaning, impressions, and a range of other dental services.