Rush Township to receive full-time deputy

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners have entered an agreement to contract a sheriff deputy to expand safety within the Rush Township.

The residents of Rush Township can feel a little safer after the Scioto County Commissioners approved a contract between the township and the Sheriff’s department to expand police protection. The contract will allow the sheriff’s department to assign a sheriff deputy regularly to Rush Township to help expand their police protection needs.

“This will provide a regular deputy to the Rush Township,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said. “Several of our townships do this now.”

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman believes the contract will help improve the safety of the Rush community and ease stress off the department.

“This will better serve the residents of Rush Township by having a deputy specifically assigned to Rush Township,” Thoroughman said. “There are 16 townships within Scioto County, with only five (including Rush) having township deputies. The other 11 townships share deputies that are assigned to “open road.”

The deputy sheriff will be assigned 40 hours a week, working five eight-hour shifts per week, starting Jan. 1, 2022. The total of the contract is $106,052.44 per year and will be paid monthly $8,837.70 by Rush Township.

Duties of the deputy will include responding to calls that are made to the Emergency Communication’s Center, through 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line, proactive patrol, community relations, responding to crimes in progress as well as following up on investigations that they initiate.

All three Commissioners voted to approve the agreement and the bidding process will start to see if there are any interested deputies for the position.

“The position will be “bid on” by the FOP Union members, seeing who is interested in the township position,” Thoroughman said.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved