Fluor-BWXT employees host annual coat drive

JACKSON ­- Employees at Fluor-BWXT held a coat drive to provide some warmth for less fortunate children in the area.

A total of 133 coats, gloves and hats were donated to schools in Jackson and Pike counties and Greenup County, Ky., just in time for winter.

“As part of our community commitment, our employees rally together every year to make sure our community is provided for during the cold winter months,” said JD Dowell, site project director at the Portsmouth site. “This is just one of many projects our employees take part in throughout the year to give back to the community.”

Employees are currently participating in the Christmas Gifts for Children program to supply local children with clothes, toys and other gifts for the holidays. For information on how you can donate to the Christmas Gifts for Children program, please call 740.727.1712.

