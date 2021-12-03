OSHP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

FRANKLIN FURNACE– On Thursday December 2, 2021 at 6:48 p.m. the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on CR-1, Gallia Pike near milepost #5.

Debra K Hurley, 61, of Ironton, was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane. Mrs. Hurley succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash at the scene. Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Green Township Fire/EMS Department and the Scioto County Coroner.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_34C2B9BD-CEF3-4988-9A2E-2D877D227D2A_ne202112304458735.jpeg