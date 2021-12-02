SOMC’s Winner Wonderland Holiday Event coming Dec. 8

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is inviting the community to participate in their second annual Winner Wonderland event on December 8. Winner Wonderland is a virtual holiday party in the spirit of the organization’s traditional Winter Wonderland ball. The event will be broadcast live on the SOMC Development Foundation Facebook page.

“Winner Wonderland is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” SOMC Director of Community Relations and Development Angela Wells-Coburn said. “It allows us to gather and celebrate together from the comfort of our own homes.”

For $100, guests have the chance to win a grand prize of $5,000, as well as nine other cash prizes.

In addition to the ten cash prize winners, there will also be a virtual auction featuring items ranging from a catered holiday meal, monthly cupcakes for a year and a trip to the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina. Tickets are not required to participate in the auction.

To participate in the auction, send a text to 71760. You will receive a link to an auction site where you can view all the available items and place bids. Bidding begins December 3 and will continue until 6:45pm on December 8.

Proceeds from the event will support the purchase of new, state-of-the-art cardiac monitors. These units allow for more precise readings to ensure patients are receiving the highest levels of care possible.

To reserve a raffle ticket or purchase a sponsorship, please visit somc.org/WinnerWonderland. For additional information about this event, please contact Mary Arnzen at 740-356-5609 or Hayley Burchett at 740-356-5650. They can also be reached by email at ArnzenM@somc.org and BurcheHD@somc.org.