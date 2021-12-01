Portsmouth PD investigating Kendall Ave. shooting

PORTSMOUTH — On Nov. 30, at approximately 1:56 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department emergency 911 center received a call concerning a shooting incident.

The incident occurred in the area of the 1500 – 1600 blocks of Kendall Ave. Initial reports indicate that Vernon Buffington was shot, during an altercation.

Buffington was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for the injury.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and we would ask that anybody that has information about this incident to please contact the Portsmouth Police Department detective division, at 740-354-1600.

Detective Crapyou is handling the investigation.

