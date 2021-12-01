BCI investigating Waverly man’s death

WAVERLY —Chief John Winfield of the Waverly Police Department reported on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, a 911 call was received from Alan Walsh for medical assistance.

When the Waverly Police Department responded to his residence the chief stated in a press release, a foot pursuit ensued.

A Waverly police officer responded to the scene and interacted with Walsh. Walsh reportedly entered a neighbor’s residence and was encountered by police where he was taken into custody.

Walsh received medical treatment and was transported first to Adena Hospital and then transferred to Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Walsh was pronounced deceased at Riverside Hospital. An autopsy was performed by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The Waverly Police Department stated during the encounter with Walsh, no weapons were fired.

Waverly Police Department requested that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation conduct an investigation into the officer-involved critical incident. BCI’s investigation remains ongoing.

The Waverly Police Department stated no further comments or statements would be made while the investigation was ongoing.