Adrienne Buckler Callihan signed paperwork during her swearing-in ceremony to join the Scioto County Board of DD.

Adrienne Buckler Callihan was sworn in to join the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities Tuesday in a small ceremony at the Scioto County Courthouse. Judge, Alan Lemons swore in Callihan as her husband, Ryan Callihan, father, Judge Jerry Buckler and others watched.

“I feel like the DD world and the folks in it have been a part of my heart ever since I was little,” said Callihan. “I went to preschool in the Carousel Center and since then I feel like I’ve been in the world and I’ve stayed involved so it’s really an honor for me now to be able to give back to people that really have shaped me into who I am today.”